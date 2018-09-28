Hong Kong’s prices of lived-in homes fell in August, marking their first decline since March 2016, as a combination of forced supply and higher mortgage rates pushed the world’s most expensive residential property market to its much-anticipated tipping point.

The city’s Rating and Valuation Index, that tracks the prices of used homes, dropped by 0.6 point to 393.9 last month, from 394.2 a month earlier, according to data by the Rating and Valuation Department.

That marks the end of Hong Kong’s 28-month property bull market, where a decade of cheap money had driven residents to seek better returns for their investments, bolstering median home prices to surge by as much as 45 per cent over the period.

Data of the price declines came on the heels of Hong Kong’s commercial banks raising their prime lending rates for the first time in a decade. The declines also vindicated forecasts by investment banks Citibank, UBS, Nomura and CLSA, which have all predicted the end of the bull market.