A luxury residential site on The Peak has received five bids from property developers, reflecting a cooling appetite for risk as sentiment in the property market continues to soften, amid the fallout of the US-China trade war, rising financing costs and a sharp decline in the stock market, according to one expert.

Analysts said the large scale and cost of developing the site, combined with other upcoming land tenders were reasons only a handful of bids were received, despite the rarity of the land.

“The response was not enthusiastic because of the scale of development and the cost,” said Thomas Lam, executive director of Knight Frank. “Headwinds such as the US-China trade war and vacancy tax, which will increase holding costs, are also in play.”

The Lands Department said the five bids were received by the noon deadline on Friday.

Four of the bids were submitted by major Hong Kong developers, including Sun Hung Kai Properties, Henderson Land Development, CK Asset Holdings and K Wah International. One of the bids represented a consortium consisting of New World Development, Nan Fung Development, Chinachem Group, China Overseas Land and Investment and The Wharf Holdings.

Lam said property developers have alternative options among upcoming land tenders, including the second phase of Ho Man Tin Station and Kai Tak, the site of the former airport.

Capital controls imposed by Beijing to stem the outflow of yuan were believed to be a factor in deterring bids by mainland developers, according to Knight Frank.

“We are now seeing more partnerships being forged between Chinese mainland firms based in Hong Kong and Hong Kong local investors,” according to the consultancy.

The land parcel, located at 2, 4, 5, 8, 9 and 11 on Mansfield Road, represents the first time in eight years that the government has offered a site for tender on The Peak.

With gross floor area of up to 400,430 sq ft, the land is estimated to fetch up to HK$40 billion (US$5.1 billion), or HK$120,00 per sq ft.

The six residential towers on the site, now vacant, will be demolished as part of the redevelopment for luxury housing.

The completed flats are expected fetch up to HK$200,000 per sq ft, while townhouses on the site will go for around HK$250,000 per sq ft, according to Colliers.

“It is rare to see such a large piece of land in the area. The environment and view of the project is also good,” said Quinly Wan, director of Hong Kong properties development and leasing at K Wah. “Our company is optimistic on the luxury housing market. If we get the land, we will build large homes.”

Sun Hung Kai Properties prevailed in a lacklustre tender for a plot of residential land at Hong Kong’s former Kai Tak airport site, paying a record HK$25.16 billion (US$3.2 billion) for the city’s most expensive land parcel in May.

In May last year, Henderson Land paid HK$23.28 billion (US$3 billion) for the government’s Murray Road commercial plot in Central.