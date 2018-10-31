The warning bell has rung in Hong Kong as prices of used homes in September dropped at a much faster speed than in the previous month, continuing a slide that is sending panic through property agencies.

The price index of used homes dropped 1.44 per cent in September, to 388.8 from 394.5, a bigger drop than the 0.08 per cent recorded in August. August marked the first decline in used home prices after a 28-month rally.

The start of a down cycle in home prices in the world’s least affordable property market has top property agencies jittery. Agencies plan to lay off unproductive agents.

Surge in Hongkongers walking away from new-home deposits as confidence wanes

Centaline Property Agency has stopped expansion and will lay off agents who continue to broker no transactions. About 200 agents did not secure any transactions in the first nine months of the year, Louis Chan, Asia-Pacific vice-chairman and chief executive of the residential division at Centaline, said last week.

Centaline will issue warning letters to about 500 agents who made less than HK$100,000 in commissions in the first 10 months of this year.

Rival Midland Realty, the only listed property agency in the city, has put the 100 agents with the worst performances on a list in which the 10 least productive will be forced out and the next 55 will have to apply for non-paid leave, Sammy Po, chief executive of residential division at Midland, said on Tuesday.