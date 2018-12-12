Beijing has launched a grand plan to create a glittering financial hub in its southeast end. But, so far, it is functioning as a bedroom community to thousands of urban commuters – exactly the opposite of what the local government wants.

The story of Tongzhou’s envisioned financial district – the reality today versus the grand plan in coming years – points to an oftentimes mismatch between land supply and demand in Beijing and other big Chinese cities, where local governments are keen to foster new industries and generous in granting commercial and office land, while stingy about residential land.

In Tongzhou’s case, developers turned about 10 towers into thousands of flats and sold them. The local authorities responded by tightening the vetting process for building approval in the planned financial centre to ensure no more such residential towers sneak in. The residential towers, an oddity for a financial centre in China, will be a constant reminder of the urgent need for housing for commuters living a considerable distance from their jobs in Beijing’s centre.

“I have asked a lot of local officials why they are reluctant to build more homes. One major reason is more homes means more people inflow, and more inflow means bigger fiscal spending burden,” said Li Tie, chief economist with China Centre for Urban Development.

The financial hub eventually is likely to boost home prices and rents in Tongzhou, where the average price of second-hand homes has doubled in just three years to 42,576 yuan per square metre.

“For a long-term investor who has the eligibility to buy homes in Tongzhou, I would definitely suggest buying one,” said Chen Lei, an analyst with property listing firm Zhuge.com.

As Tongzhou illustrates, local governments want to foster new industries and commercial hubs to get a steady inflow of taxes. As a result, there isn’t enough residential land in Beijing and many other top cities while there is ample land for office space.

Sabrina Wei, head of research, North China at Cushman &Wakefield, said demand for housing in the overall Tongzhou district is 2.6 times more than the available supply. Commuters love Tongzhou because it is only 17 kilometres from central Beijing. But, she points out, “the government doesn’t want a high [residential] density area here.”

Tall yellow cranes swing and roar in what is as of now being called the Canal Core Area, a name that harkens back to Tongzhou’s historic role as the water gateway from ancient China’s wealthy south into Beijing.

Planners want the 16-square kilometre (6.2 square miles) area of land to be transformed into a financial hot spot packed with private asset-management and other financial companies, including multinational corporations. The spot is close to another tract, also in Tongzhou, where Beijing is moving its municipal administrative offices.

In addition to creating jobs and tax revenue, the Tongzhou centre – hoped to be actualized by 2035 – will help with central Beijing’s serious traffic problem by encouraging the development of clusters of like-minded companies on the outskirts. This is happening at a time when Beijing is winding down its skyscraper-building binge in the Central Business District, with the last ones approved.

Already several big state banks have agreed to put some of their operations in the Canal Core Area. However, it remains to be seen whether the private domestic financial companies and multinational players will come to fill the towers beginning to take shape amid stacks of steel, blue and green netting and shouts from construction workers donning hard hats and puffer jackets.

New Everbright Centre, which owns a huge 750,000 square metre plot in the zone, sold an office tower to Postal Savings Bank of China this June. Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate services company, estimates that Canal Core Area could eventually have a total 2.3 million square metres of floor space.

But, underscoring the hunger for housing, about 10 towers are teaming with residents, many of them renters who want access to a nearby subway stop that whisks them into central-city jobs.

Investors bought flats in the buildings, with many leasing them out to rental apartment operators such as Ziroom, which then refurbish and sublease them.

Chen Kui of Ziroom said it has leased about 60-70 units in two of the finished apartment buildings, and more than 70 per cent have been rented out. A 65-square metre, one bedroom flat can fetch 5,060 yuan (US$733) per month, plus an 8 per cent service fee, underscoring the choiceness of the location.

“Most of the tenants here are commuters. It is better to live here because the subway is easier to get on from this station,” he said.