The decentralisation of companies moving away from the core business district will accelerate after the opening of the HK$36 billion (US$4.59 billion) Central-Wan Chai Bypass and Island Eastern Corridor Link on Sunday, according to property consultants.

The bypass means vehicles will only need five minutes to travel from Central to North Point at Island Eastern Corridor, down from as much as 35 minutes currently, according to the Highways Department.

Banks and service companies are likely to consider moving to Island East, given the faster transport links, analysts said.

“As the economy has uncertainty, organisations will be more cost-focused,” said Paul Yien, head of landlord representation at JLL. “If transport time is short, it will attract the tenants, especially those who need large floor space. The bypass is the gateway to Island East, which makes it more connected to Central.”

Tenants such as EY and Baker McKenzie, which relocated out of Central last year, have rented or pre-committed to 429,000 sq ft of net floor area in Island East, according to JLL.

Rents of prime office at Island East stood at HK$53 per square foot on average at the end of December, while those in Central amounted to as much as HK$128, according to JLL.

Tsim Sha Tsui is another area that could benefit as companies move out of Central to save costs, according to analysts.

“We expect Central office rental growth to slow to zero to 3 per cent this year on the back of weaker demand from Chinese and multinational corporations,” said Raymond Cheng, head of Hong Kong and China research at CGS-CIMB Securities. “The decentralisation trend will continue this year and office rents at Island East and Tsim Sha Tsui will outperform the overall market by 3 to 5 per cent, supported by the opening of the Central-Wan Chai Bypass and the West Kowloon High-Speed Railway station, respectively.”

Cheng noted that the railway station has been attracting potential tenants to move to Tsim Sha Tsui as the district is now directly connected to mainland China.

CBRE also said that economic uncertainty “will ensure cost-saving remains the key theme among multinational occupiers” amid weakened Chinese leasing activity.

“Occupiers continued to target space in Hong Kong East for decentralisation,” according to a report led by Oliver Rigg, head of advisory and transaction services at CBRE. “Annual growth rate [in greater Tsim Sha Tsui] stood at 9.6 per cent year on year, marking a historical high.”

Yien said the bypass could help boost rents in North Point and Quarry Bay by 0.5 per cent and lead to rapid leasing uptake at newly completed buildings, such as 218 Electric Road and K11 Atelier King’s Road, because new buildings are more attractive to tenants.

Cheng of CGS-CIMB said International Commerce Centre of Sun Hung Kai Properties and Gateway and Ocean Centre of Wharf REIC are likely beneficiaries of rising rents in the district.