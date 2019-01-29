The island of Hainan in southern China will reassign for industrial use huge swathes of land previously earmarked for residential development, in a move designed to end its reliance on property development as it builds the country’s largest free-trade zone.

Ding Shijiang, head of the province’s natural resources and Planning Department, said on Monday about 20.7 million square metres will now be considered for industrial uses, including the development of sectors such as tourism and hi-tech industries.

“Hainan is exploring a path that will help shake off an addiction to land sales. It wants to foster industries that steadily contribute towards taxes, which is a more sustainable path,” said Zhao Xiuchi, a professor at Capital University of Economics and Business in Beijing.

The land could have been developed into 62 million square metres of gross floor area, or 620,000 homes; and at an average price of 1,000 yuan (US$148) per square metre, it would have brought in 62 billion yuan in land sale revenue for the provincial government. This represents 92 per cent of its 2017 fiscal revenue.

But as industrial land prices are much lower in China – just 12 per cent of residential and commercial use land – the Hainan government stands to earn much less in revenue.

An executive at a local property consultancy, who declined to be named, however, said the loss of revenue was not a big concern for the local government, as it was getting support from Beijing. “The free-trade zone is not a ‘local government’ project, but a special administration region under the central government,” said the executive.

The island, often referred to as China’s Hawaii, has a population of 9.3 million. It was chosen by Chinese President Xi Jinping in April 2018 as the country’s latest FTZ, with priority to be given to the development of the trade, tourism and hi-tech sectors.

The province is determined to curb property speculation. Nine days after Xi’s announcement about the FTZ, which triggered a surge in property transactions and price increases, the provincial government imposed an island-wide sale ban, choking the market overnight. According to the provincial statistics bureau, property investment fell by 16.5 per cent in 2018, while sales were down by 37.5 per cent.

The government of Xiongan, another city where Beijing is keen to quash property speculation, said it too would explore a development model that takes it away from dependence on land sales and private home development.

Yan Yuejin, research director at Shanghai-based real estate services company E-house China R&D Institute, said the value of homes in Hainan would rise because of an even smaller supply.

“Under the current planning regulation, it is not possible for developers to buy purely residential land. So, in the future, developers will have to compete to acquire mix-used plots, sparing most of the space for industries that fit into the local government’s industrial policies,” he said.