HNA will sell its last Kai Tak parcel to Wheelock

HNA Group will sell its last plot of development land at Hong Kong’s former Kai Tak airport site to Hong Kong developer Wheelock & Co, as the one-time high-flying Chinese conglomerate rushes to sell assets to repay debts.

The listed unit of the Hainan-based company, Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group, sold the plot to Wheelock at a price likely below the cost it paid almost two years ago, reflecting the slowdown of the residential property market in Hong Kong, according to two sources familiar to the matter.

HNA bought the plot in March 2017 for HK$7.44 billion or HK$13,500 per square foot on the basis of gross floor area of 551,134 square feet.

The price tag will be about HK$7.44 billion, but HNA incurred costs such as interest rates and foundation work, one source said.

Hong Kong International Construction was suspended from trading at 9am Friday morning and the company said it was related to a major transaction.

In March last year, HNA sold its third plot of Kai Tak land to Wheelock for HK$6.36 billion. In February, HNA sold two pieces of land to Henderson Land Development for HK$15.91 billion, giving the Hong Kong developer its first foothold in Kai Tak. HNA made a profit of HK$1.7 billion from that sale.

These three sales totalled HK$22.27 billion, which means HNA made a profit of HK$2.54 billion from the transactions.

After the latest sale, the combined sales will be about HK$29.71 billion, with the profit more or less remaining unchanged.

“Overall, HNA made a decent profit from the Kai Tak sites,” a source said.

Wheelock already has a piece of land at Kai Tak, bought for HK$2.52 billion in 2014, on which it launched its Oasis Kai Tak flats.

Wheelock said in March that it was interested in HNA Group’s last residential site in Kai Tak should the debt-laden Chinese conglomerate put it up for sale.

“If HNA considers [selling] the fourth piece of land to certain buyers, I am sure that we will go through with it,” Douglas Woo, chairman and managing director of Wheelock, said in March.