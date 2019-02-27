Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A country road in Dezhou, in China’s northern Shandong province. Property purchases by residents of a nearby village drove up prices in downtown Dezhou from 4,000 yuan per square metre at the beginning of 2018 to more than 8,000 yuan by year end. With provincial governments around China scaling back slum redevelopment plans and cutting back on cash compensation in 2019, property in cities like Dezhou will become even more unaffordable, according to a prospective buyer. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong & China

Declining home sales in smaller Chinese cities during Lunar New Year point to longer term troubles

  • Housing market in tier 3 and 4 cities hit by removal of government subsidies, general lack of demand
  • Slum redevelopment plans were single largest driver of property boom in 2016-18 and reductions could hurt growth
Topic |   China property
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Updated: Wednesday, 27 Feb, 2019 7:02am

TOP PICKS

A country road in Dezhou, in China’s northern Shandong province. Property purchases by residents of a nearby village drove up prices in downtown Dezhou from 4,000 yuan per square metre at the beginning of 2018 to more than 8,000 yuan by year end. With provincial governments around China scaling back slum redevelopment plans and cutting back on cash compensation in 2019, property in cities like Dezhou will become even more unaffordable, according to a prospective buyer. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.