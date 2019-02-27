New World Development’s Park Signature residential complex at 68 Kung Um Road in Yuen Long as of 27 August, 2013. Photo: SCMP
New World’s first-half profit rises 29 per cent, propelled by surging home sales in Hong Kong’s property bull market
- The company’s first-half core profit rose 29 per cent to HK$5.40 billion on the back of a 76 per cent surge in sales
Topic | Hong Kong property
New World Development’s Park Signature residential complex at 68 Kung Um Road in Yuen Long as of 27 August, 2013. Photo: SCMP