A real estate stand during the 2012 Spring Real Estate exhibition in Shanghai on May 1, 2012. Photo: REUTERS
China’s first-home buyers, desperate to get on the property ladder, are hoodwinked into signing away their recourse rights
- Buyers are asked to sign agreements promising they won’t complain in the event their new home is not up to scratch
- Price cap introduced in a bid to tame runaway house prices has exacerbated the problem, with developers’ profit margins under greater pressure than ever
Topic | China property
