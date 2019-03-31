Channels

Gloucester Road, which runs through Causeway Bay by Victoria Harbour on 7 January, 2019. The Excelsior, the white building on the left, sits on Lot One, the very first piece of land sold in Hong Kong in 1841 by the British colonial government. The hotel will make way for a US$650 million, six-year development into a waterfront office tower. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

Rent at office tower redeveloped on The Excelsior’s site may be the highest in Causeway Bay amid shortage of commercial space

  • Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group will redevelop The Excelsior into a 26-storey office tower at a cost of US$650 million
  • The redeveloped office tower is the only new commercial space under development in Causeway Bay for the next few years, analysts say
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 9:45am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:45am, 31 Mar, 2019

A view of The Excelsior in Causeway Bay as of 6 November 2018. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Business

The Excelsior goes out with a party and a bang as iconic hotel bows to commercial pressure and makes way for an office tower

  • The hotel’s closure was announced last year after a 2017 sale failed to meet the minium required price
  • The most loyal guest – with 2,200 nights over 63 visits – will be invited to fire the Noonday Gun on Sunday to let the hotel go out with a bang
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 9:30am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:36pm, 30 Mar, 2019

