Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Properties for sale are advertised in the window of an agent in London. The city still offers ‘some excellent opportunities’ in the residential property market, according to Galliford Try Partnerships’s Jai Gill. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong & China

‘Brexiety’ becomes a word as foreign investment in UK real estate drops to its lowest level since 2016 vote to leave European Union

  • Cross-border spending amounted to US$598.3 million in the March quarter, a 10th of the US$5.9 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2018, says Refinitiv
Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 1:00pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:28pm, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Properties for sale are advertised in the window of an agent in London. The city still offers ‘some excellent opportunities’ in the residential property market, according to Galliford Try Partnerships’s Jai Gill. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.