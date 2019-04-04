Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong developers are set to take advantage of rising home prices in the city and launch as many as 9,000 units in the second quarter. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong developers to flood market with more than 9,000 homes in second quarter amid improving sentiment

  • Analysts say that although developers have been waiting patiently for sentiment to improve, competition will be fierce as they will offer discounts to lure buyers
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:00am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 4 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong developers are set to take advantage of rising home prices in the city and launch as many as 9,000 units in the second quarter. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.