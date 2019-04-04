Hong Kong developers are set to take advantage of rising home prices in the city and launch as many as 9,000 units in the second quarter. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong developers to flood market with more than 9,000 homes in second quarter amid improving sentiment
- Analysts say that although developers have been waiting patiently for sentiment to improve, competition will be fierce as they will offer discounts to lure buyers
