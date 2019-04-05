Shanghai registered 25,932 second-hand home sales in March, up 50 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
Green shoots of recovery in China’s property market but don’t pop the champagne yet, caution market observers
- Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen all reported sizeable growth in sales of pre-owned homes
- Sales of new homes by 23 listed developers jumped 26 per cent in March after falling 20 per cent in the first two months of 2019
Topic | China property
