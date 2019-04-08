A non-local resident buyer must show six months’ proof of social security fund contribution or tax payment to be eligible for one property in Zhongshan. Photo: REUTERS
Which city within the Greater Bay Area should Hong Kong’s residents consider for real estate investment?
- The biggest barrier to property investment in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) is the legacy price-control regulation left from the 2017-2018 campaign to cool real estate prices
- Eligible buyers are limited to one residential property each. First-time buyers must put down at least 30 per cent of the property’s value, mortgaging the remainder
Topic | Greater Bay Area
