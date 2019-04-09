Charming Garden in Tai Kok Tsui where a flat sold for HK$9.2 million during the first quarter, according to Centaline. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s real estate bull market regains its pace, as sales value of city’s subsidised homes soar to 22-year high
- A total of 447 pre-owned homes built under the Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) were sold in March for a combined value of HK$2.41 billion, the highest in 22 years
Topic | Hong Kong property
