Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Charming Garden in Tai Kok Tsui where a flat sold for HK$9.2 million during the first quarter, according to Centaline. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong’s real estate bull market regains its pace, as sales value of city’s subsidised homes soar to 22-year high

  • A total of 447 pre-owned homes built under the Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) were sold in March for a combined value of HK$2.41 billion, the highest in 22 years
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 2:00pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 9 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Charming Garden in Tai Kok Tsui where a flat sold for HK$9.2 million during the first quarter, according to Centaline. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.