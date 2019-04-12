Drone aerial view of the Central - Wan Chai Bypass and Island Eastern Corridor Link (CWB) in North Point and Tin Hau in Hong Kong on 7 January 2019. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
Hong Kong tops the world’s most expensive cities for owning homes in CBRE study of 35 urban centres
- The average cost of owning a home in Hong Kong rose 5.5 per cent last year to HK$9.4 million (US$1.2 million), or US$2.091 per square foot for a typical abode of 574 square feet (53 square meters)
- Singapore was second in CBRE’s survey, followed by Shanghai in third place
