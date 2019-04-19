Sun Hung Kai Properties’ sales centre in Park Circle, a shopping mall within the Park Yoho Napoli development in Yuen Long, drew very few buyers on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
No takers for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Park Yoho Napoli project in Yuen Long
- Hong Kong’s largest developer by market value manages to sell only five flats on the first day of Easter holiday
- Worst sales result since late November when only two units were sold at the T Plus micro flats project in Tuen Mun
Topic | Sun Hung Kai Properties
