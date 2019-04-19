Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sun Hung Kai Properties’ sales centre in Park Circle, a shopping mall within the Park Yoho Napoli development in Yuen Long, drew very few buyers on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong & China

No takers for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Park Yoho Napoli project in Yuen Long

  • Hong Kong’s largest developer by market value manages to sell only five flats on the first day of Easter holiday
  • Worst sales result since late November when only two units were sold at the T Plus micro flats project in Tuen Mun
Topic |   Sun Hung Kai Properties
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Published: 7:22pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:22pm, 19 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sun Hung Kai Properties’ sales centre in Park Circle, a shopping mall within the Park Yoho Napoli development in Yuen Long, drew very few buyers on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.