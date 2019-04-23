The Executive Centre's locations in Hong Kong include Prosperity Tower, Three Garden Road, and One IFC Hong Kong, among others. Photo: Handout
The Executive Centre finds a market with in-house baristas, plush sofas in the luxury niche of Hong Kong’s co-working space
- Multinational companies make up 76 per cent of The Executive Centre’s clients
- They stay for up to 36 months on average, triple the average tenancy in the industry
