Aerial view of construction sites of the new phases of Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O on 22 February 2018. Photo: SCMP/Roy Issa
MTR draws 11 bids for the priciest land plot in Lohas Park as the return of Hong Kong’s property market bull run lifts confidence
- Eleven bids, featuring the Who’s Who of Hong Kong’s property industry, were received by MTR for the latest phase, near the sole shopping centre in the entire Lohas Park
- The latest phase can accommodate up to 1,850 homes when it is developed in 2025
