An artist’s impression of SHKP’s commercial and retail complex in the Nansha district of Guangzhou city. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s biggest developer Sun Hung Kai has invested up to 30 billion yuan towards 10 projects in the Greater Bay Area
- A fifth of the budget will be committed toward a project in Guangzhou city’s Nansha district, where a 250-metre office tower will be built
Topic | Hong Kong property
An artist’s impression of SHKP’s commercial and retail complex in the Nansha district of Guangzhou city. Photo: Handout