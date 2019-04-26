The Makati financial district in Manila. The Philippine economy is among those in Asia that have grown at least 6 per cent in recent years. Photo: AFP
Asian investment in property within region hit record high last year, to rise another 10pc in 2019, Colliers International says
- Asian property, commercial and residential, is likely to yield total annual return of between 10 per cent and 15 per cent
- Trend highlights Asia’s position as growth engine of the world
Topic | China property
