Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An aerial view of Nan Fung Development’s LP6 (centre) residential project under development at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O on August 23, 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong & China

Consortium of three developers wins bid for priciest land plot in Lohas Park, signalling bullishness on outlook

  • Sino Land Company, K. Wah International Holdings and China Merchants Land beat out 10 rival bids to win the 11th phase of the Lohas Park development
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 9:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

An aerial view of Nan Fung Development’s LP6 (centre) residential project under development at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O on August 23, 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Student housing project Q Studios in Leicester, UK, featured 300 studio units and 10 per cent net income on investments for 10 years, according to a developer prospectus by Alpha Homes. Photo: Handout
International

Hong Kong investors pressure UK developer to make good on quarterly ‘guaranteed’ returns pledge

  • UK developer misses payments on ‘guaranteed’ returns on student accommodation and leisure projects
Topic |   International Property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 8:00am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:21am, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Student housing project Q Studios in Leicester, UK, featured 300 studio units and 10 per cent net income on investments for 10 years, according to a developer prospectus by Alpha Homes. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.