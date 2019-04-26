An aerial view of Nan Fung Development’s LP6 (centre) residential project under development at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O on August 23, 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
Consortium of three developers wins bid for priciest land plot in Lohas Park, signalling bullishness on outlook
- Sino Land Company, K. Wah International Holdings and China Merchants Land beat out 10 rival bids to win the 11th phase of the Lohas Park development
Topic | Hong Kong property
Student housing project Q Studios in Leicester, UK, featured 300 studio units and 10 per cent net income on investments for 10 years, according to a developer prospectus by Alpha Homes. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong investors pressure UK developer to make good on quarterly ‘guaranteed’ returns pledge
- UK developer misses payments on ‘guaranteed’ returns on student accommodation and leisure projects
Topic | International Property
