Just six flats out of 113 on offer at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ completed Park Yoho Napoli project, pictured, changed hands on the first day of sales last week. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Completion of new flats in Hong Kong plummets to four-year low as looming vacancy tax spooks developers
- The proposed levy on unsold flats is an attempt to curb runaway property prices by forcing developers to add more housing to the city’s supply
Topic | Hong Kong property
Hong Kong home prices have risen in the first two months of this year. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s impending vacancy tax unlikely to derail new-found housing price momentum
- Legislative Council’s housing panel has started discussions on the vacancy tax proposal
- Move to impose vacancy tax on completed, unsold homes was introduced by Chief Executive Carrie Lam in June to curb runaway housing prices
