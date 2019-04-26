Channels

Just six flats out of 113 on offer at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ completed Park Yoho Napoli project, pictured, changed hands on the first day of sales last week. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong & China

Completion of new flats in Hong Kong plummets to four-year low as looming vacancy tax spooks developers

  • The proposed levy on unsold flats is an attempt to curb runaway property prices by forcing developers to add more housing to the city’s supply
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Published: 2:24pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:29pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Just six flats out of 113 on offer at Sun Hung Kai Properties' completed Park Yoho Napoli project, pictured, changed hands on the first day of sales last week. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong home prices have risen in the first two months of this year. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong’s impending vacancy tax unlikely to derail new-found housing price momentum

  • Legislative Council’s housing panel has started discussions on the vacancy tax proposal
  • Move to impose vacancy tax on completed, unsold homes was introduced by Chief Executive Carrie Lam in June to curb runaway housing prices
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Published: 8:00am, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:46pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Hong Kong home prices have risen in the first two months of this year. Photo: AFP
