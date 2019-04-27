Sale of 295 flats at Centra Horizon in Tai Po’s Pak Shek Kok by Billion Development and Project Management on 27 April 2019. Photo: SCMP/ Jonathan Wong
Buyers flock to Centra Horizon’s property sale in Tai Po, in an overwhelming response that is a harbinger of rising home prices
- As many as 16 bids were received for every one of the 295 apartment units on offer, even if the average price was set 4.1 per cent higher than a previous sale in January
- As of 7:45pm, 220 flats, or nearly 75 per cent of those available, were sold, agents said
An aerial view of Nan Fung Development’s LP6 (centre) residential project under development at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O on August 23, 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
Consortium of three developers wins bid for priciest land plot in Lohas Park, signalling bullishness on outlook
- Sino Land Company, K. Wah International Holdings and China Merchants Land beat out 10 rival bids to win the 11th phase of the Lohas Park development
