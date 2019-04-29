Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

So far this month, a total of 298 new homes worth a combined HK$3.05 billion (US$388.81 million) have sold at LP6 in Lohas Park, a project by Nan Fung Development. Photo: Roy Issaa
Hong Kong & China

April property boom as Hong Kong transactions set for highest monthly level in six years

  • Total monthly transactions for property assets including homes, parking spaces, and commercial sites reached 7,850 as of April 24, the highest since November 2016
  • The city’s used home price index could breach a fresh record by the end of April, according to one analyst
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 6:45am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:50am, 29 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

So far this month, a total of 298 new homes worth a combined HK$3.05 billion (US$388.81 million) have sold at LP6 in Lohas Park, a project by Nan Fung Development. Photo: Roy Issaa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sale of 295 flats at Centra Horizon in Tai Po’s Pak Shek Kok by Billion Development and Project Management on 27 April 2019. Photo: SCMP/ Jonathan Wong
Business

Buyers flock to Centra Horizon’s property sale in Tai Po, in an overwhelming response that is a harbinger of rising home prices

  • As many as 16 bids were received for every one of the 295 apartment units on offer, even if the average price was set 4.1 per cent higher than a previous sale in January
  • As of 7:45pm, 220 flats, or nearly 75 per cent of those available, were sold, agents said
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 7:49pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:25pm, 27 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sale of 295 flats at Centra Horizon in Tai Po’s Pak Shek Kok by Billion Development and Project Management on 27 April 2019. Photo: SCMP/ Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.