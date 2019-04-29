So far this month, a total of 298 new homes worth a combined HK$3.05 billion (US$388.81 million) have sold at LP6 in Lohas Park, a project by Nan Fung Development. Photo: Roy Issaa
April property boom as Hong Kong transactions set for highest monthly level in six years
- Total monthly transactions for property assets including homes, parking spaces, and commercial sites reached 7,850 as of April 24, the highest since November 2016
- The city’s used home price index could breach a fresh record by the end of April, according to one analyst
Sale of 295 flats at Centra Horizon in Tai Po’s Pak Shek Kok by Billion Development and Project Management on 27 April 2019. Photo: SCMP/ Jonathan Wong
Buyers flock to Centra Horizon’s property sale in Tai Po, in an overwhelming response that is a harbinger of rising home prices
- As many as 16 bids were received for every one of the 295 apartment units on offer, even if the average price was set 4.1 per cent higher than a previous sale in January
- As of 7:45pm, 220 flats, or nearly 75 per cent of those available, were sold, agents said
