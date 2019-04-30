Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Property buyers flocked to a sales launch over the weekend, with 16 bidders submitting applications for every single available unit on average. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong’s March home prices rise at the fastest monthly pace in 30 months, as city struggles to keep runaway market in check

  • The price index of pre-owned homes rose to 377.5 in March, an increase of 2.9 per cent from the previous month
  • The last time the monthly data rose by the same magnitude was in September 2016
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Sandy Li  

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 10:45am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:59am, 30 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Property buyers flocked to a sales launch over the weekend, with 16 bidders submitting applications for every single available unit on average. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Only 4 per cent of the 500 respondents polled said it was a good time to buy property. Photo: AFP
Business

Half of Hongkongers think property prices will rise in next 12 months, Citibank survey finds

  • 57 per cent of respondents to quarterly Hong Kong Residential Property Ownership Survey believe it is a ‘bad and terrible’ time to buy a home
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Published: 6:41pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:09pm, 29 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Only 4 per cent of the 500 respondents polled said it was a good time to buy property. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.