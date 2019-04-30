Property buyers flocked to a sales launch over the weekend, with 16 bidders submitting applications for every single available unit on average. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s March home prices rise at the fastest monthly pace in 30 months, as city struggles to keep runaway market in check
- The price index of pre-owned homes rose to 377.5 in March, an increase of 2.9 per cent from the previous month
- The last time the monthly data rose by the same magnitude was in September 2016
Only 4 per cent of the 500 respondents polled said it was a good time to buy property. Photo: AFP
Half of Hongkongers think property prices will rise in next 12 months, Citibank survey finds
- 57 per cent of respondents to quarterly Hong Kong Residential Property Ownership Survey believe it is a ‘bad and terrible’ time to buy a home
