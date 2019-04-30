The Vanke redevelopment site at Liberty Avenue in Ho Man Tin. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Old is gold as Chinese firms target Hong Kong buildings older than 50 years for redevelopment in bid to cut costs, boost margins
- Projects on land acquired through public tender can often cost about HK$10 billion
- Vanke’s gross profit from Liberty Avenue project could be as much as 99.7 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong property
Sale of 295 flats at Centra Horizon in Tai Po’s Pak Shek Kok by Billion Development and Project Management on 27 April 2019. Photo: SCMP/ Jonathan Wong
Buyers flock to Centra Horizon’s property sale in Tai Po, in an overwhelming response that is a harbinger of rising home prices
- As many as 16 bids were received for every one of the 295 apartment units on offer, even if the average price was set 4.1 per cent higher than a previous sale in January
- As of 7:45pm, 220 flats, or nearly 75 per cent of those available, were sold, agents said
