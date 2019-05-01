A residential property development in Zhongshan, one of the southern Chinese cities that make up the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters
Zhuhai property lures Hongkongers betting mega bridge will boost Greater Bay Area
- Hongkongers splashed out 10 billion yuan (US$1.48 billion) last year on homes in the bay area, by one estimate, 10 per cent more than a year earlier
Topic | China property
So far this month, a total of 298 new homes worth a combined HK$3.05 billion (US$388.81 million) have sold at LP6 in Lohas Park, a project by Nan Fung Development. Photo: Roy Issaa
April property boom as Hong Kong transactions set for highest monthly level in six years
- Total monthly transactions for property assets including homes, parking spaces, and commercial sites reached 7,850 as of April 24, the highest since November 2016
- The city’s used home price index could breach a fresh record by the end of April, according to one analyst
Topic | Hong Kong property
