Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A residential property development in Zhongshan, one of the southern Chinese cities that make up the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong & China

Zhuhai property lures Hongkongers betting mega bridge will boost Greater Bay Area

  • Hongkongers splashed out 10 billion yuan (US$1.48 billion) last year on homes in the bay area, by one estimate, 10 per cent more than a year earlier
Topic |   China property
SCMP

Zoe Low  

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 8:00am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 8:26am, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A residential property development in Zhongshan, one of the southern Chinese cities that make up the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
So far this month, a total of 298 new homes worth a combined HK$3.05 billion (US$388.81 million) have sold at LP6 in Lohas Park, a project by Nan Fung Development. Photo: Roy Issaa
Hong Kong & China

April property boom as Hong Kong transactions set for highest monthly level in six years

  • Total monthly transactions for property assets including homes, parking spaces, and commercial sites reached 7,850 as of April 24, the highest since November 2016
  • The city’s used home price index could breach a fresh record by the end of April, according to one analyst
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 6:45am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:50am, 29 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

So far this month, a total of 298 new homes worth a combined HK$3.05 billion (US$388.81 million) have sold at LP6 in Lohas Park, a project by Nan Fung Development. Photo: Roy Issaa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.