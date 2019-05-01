Channels

Shanghai is the preferred city in China for overseas buyers, according to a CBRE survey. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong & China

China overtakes Australia as top destination in Asia-Pacific for foreign commercial property investors, CBRE survey finds

  • Shanghai is the preferred market for foreign buyers, according to survey of 348 global real estate investors
Topic | China property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 9:00am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 10:22am, 1 May, 2019

Shanghai is the preferred city in China for overseas buyers, according to a CBRE survey. Photo: Xinhua
So far this month, a total of 298 new homes worth a combined HK$3.05 billion (US$388.81 million) have sold at LP6 in Lohas Park, a project by Nan Fung Development. Photo: Roy Issaa
Hong Kong & China

April property boom as Hong Kong transactions set for highest monthly level in six years

  • Total monthly transactions for property assets including homes, parking spaces, and commercial sites reached 7,850 as of April 24, the highest since November 2016
  • The city's used home price index could breach a fresh record by the end of April, according to one analyst
Topic | Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 6:45am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:50am, 29 Apr, 2019

So far this month, a total of 298 new homes worth a combined HK$3.05 billion (US$388.81 million) have sold at LP6 in Lohas Park, a project by Nan Fung Development. Photo: Roy Issaa
