Shanghai is the preferred city in China for overseas buyers, according to a CBRE survey. Photo: Xinhua
China overtakes Australia as top destination in Asia-Pacific for foreign commercial property investors, CBRE survey finds
- Shanghai is the preferred market for foreign buyers, according to survey of 348 global real estate investors
Topic | China property
So far this month, a total of 298 new homes worth a combined HK$3.05 billion (US$388.81 million) have sold at LP6 in Lohas Park, a project by Nan Fung Development. Photo: Roy Issaa
April property boom as Hong Kong transactions set for highest monthly level in six years
- Total monthly transactions for property assets including homes, parking spaces, and commercial sites reached 7,850 as of April 24, the highest since November 2016
- The city’s used home price index could breach a fresh record by the end of April, according to one analyst
Topic | Hong Kong property
