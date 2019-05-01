A park in Taipei with the Taipei 101 skyscraper in the centre on Saturday, March 30, 2019. According to Knight Frank's 2019†Wealth Report, Taipei was eighth in a global list of cities ranked by the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, with 1,519 people who have at least $30 million in assets. And the property firm predicts that number will rise to 1,864 by 2023. Photo: Bloomberg