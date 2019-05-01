A park in Taipei with the Taipei 101 skyscraper in the centre on Saturday, March 30, 2019. According to Knight Frank's 2019†Wealth Report, Taipei was eighth in a global list of cities ranked by the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, with 1,519 people who have at least $30 million in assets. And the property firm predicts that number will rise to 1,864 by 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s real estate awaits with bated breath as race warms up to find a Beijing-friendly president
- Taipei is Taiwan’s most expensive city, where prime office space at the Xinyi district near the Taipei 101 skyscraper costs on average US$1,250 per sq ft to buy
- Taipei’s residential units can be had at US$900 per sq ft, about a quarter of the US$3,570 per sq ft in Hong Kong
Topic | Taiwan
