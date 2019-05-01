April proved to be another good months for the nation’s 100 largest developers, with sales momentum continuing after a sharp pick up in march. Photo: Reuters
China’s nationwide new home sales storm ahead in April, extending rebound for second month
- Data tracking the nation’s 100 biggest developers showed contracted sales of 779.8 billion yuan ($115.8 billion) for April, in line with pickup in March
Topic | China property
April proved to be another good months for the nation’s 100 largest developers, with sales momentum continuing after a sharp pick up in march. Photo: Reuters