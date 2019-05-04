Channels

Illustration: SCMP
Hong Kong & China

More Hong Kong buyers are out of pocket as opaque practice of sale by tender becomes popular in residential real estate

  • Sales through tender used to be reserved for luxury properties, but in Hong Kong the practice has spilled into the mass market
  • With no price list to guide them, buyers normally end up paying over the odds, say analysts
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Published: 1:00pm, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 1:47pm, 4 May, 2019

The prices of lived-in homes have risen by 5.04 per cent in the first quarter in a three-month rally, recovering from a 9.2 per cent decline from August to December last year. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong & China

The return of Hong Kong’s residential property bull market tests the city government’s policy response to tame runaway prices

  • The price index of pre-owned homes rose to 377.5 in March, an increase of 2.9 per cent from the previous month
  • The last time the monthly data rose by the same magnitude was in September 2016
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Sandy Li  

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 10:45am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:25pm, 30 Apr, 2019

