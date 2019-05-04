Illustration: SCMP
More Hong Kong buyers are out of pocket as opaque practice of sale by tender becomes popular in residential real estate
- Sales through tender used to be reserved for luxury properties, but in Hong Kong the practice has spilled into the mass market
- With no price list to guide them, buyers normally end up paying over the odds, say analysts
Topic | Hong Kong property
Illustration: SCMP
The prices of lived-in homes have risen by 5.04 per cent in the first quarter in a three-month rally, recovering from a 9.2 per cent decline from August to December last year. Photo: Martin Chan
The return of Hong Kong’s residential property bull market tests the city government’s policy response to tame runaway prices
- The price index of pre-owned homes rose to 377.5 in March, an increase of 2.9 per cent from the previous month
- The last time the monthly data rose by the same magnitude was in September 2016
Topic | Hong Kong property
The prices of lived-in homes have risen by 5.04 per cent in the first quarter in a three-month rally, recovering from a 9.2 per cent decline from August to December last year. Photo: Martin Chan