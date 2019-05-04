Channels

Wheelock Properties offered 500 flats at its Montara development in Lohas Park for sale on 4 May 2019. Photo: SCMP/Edmond So.
Homebuyers snap up Hong Kong’s biggest weekend property sales in six years, convinced that the bull market is here to stay

  • A total of 1,148 new flats were put up for sale across Hong Kong at Lohas Park, Tai Po and Ho Man Tin, in the biggest sales weekend since April 2013
  • Buyers packed salesrooms, with 735 flats, or 64 per cent of the total on offer, sold as of 6pm
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 7:31pm, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 7:48pm, 4 May, 2019

Illustration: SCMP
More Hong Kong buyers are out of pocket as opaque practice of sale by tender becomes popular in residential real estate

  • Sales through tender used to be reserved for luxury properties, but in Hong Kong the practice has spilled into the mass market
  • With no price list to guide them, buyers normally end up paying over the odds, say analysts
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Published: 1:00pm, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 1:47pm, 4 May, 2019

Illustration: SCMP
