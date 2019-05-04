Wheelock Properties offered 500 flats at its Montara development in Lohas Park for sale on 4 May 2019. Photo: SCMP/Edmond So.
Homebuyers snap up Hong Kong’s biggest weekend property sales in six years, convinced that the bull market is here to stay
- A total of 1,148 new flats were put up for sale across Hong Kong at Lohas Park, Tai Po and Ho Man Tin, in the biggest sales weekend since April 2013
- Buyers packed salesrooms, with 735 flats, or 64 per cent of the total on offer, sold as of 6pm
Topic | Hong Kong property
Wheelock Properties offered 500 flats at its Montara development in Lohas Park for sale on 4 May 2019. Photo: SCMP/Edmond So.
Illustration: SCMP
More Hong Kong buyers are out of pocket as opaque practice of sale by tender becomes popular in residential real estate
- Sales through tender used to be reserved for luxury properties, but in Hong Kong the practice has spilled into the mass market
- With no price list to guide them, buyers normally end up paying over the odds, say analysts
Topic | Hong Kong property
Illustration: SCMP