The amount of innovation underway makes long term forecasting problematic, especially when it comes to the future needs for urban space, writes Nicholas Brooke. Pedestrians in the popular shopping district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Brooke
Opinion

Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Nicholas Brooke

Brace for Lego-style buildings with a 50-year life-cycle and other changes in the future of cities

  • Buildings capable of being dismantled and reassembled in different forms are needed to accommodate as much change as possible
  • Landlords need to adopt a new mindset that embraces a partnership approach as the sharing economy gathers pace
Nicholas Brooke

Nicholas Brooke  

Published: 12:00pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 7 May, 2019

Night view of Central District in Hong Kong, with the IFC and Central Pier in the foreground, on 7 November 2018. Photo: SCMP/Felix Wong
International

As rental yields race to the bottom among global cities, sovereign bonds may offer investors better returns on their capital

  • Rental yield in Hong Kong, the world’s most expensive city to live and work in, is also the lowest on earth, at 2.43 per cent, as leasing charges lag behind capital costs
Topic |   China property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 7:00am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 6 May, 2019

Night view of Central District in Hong Kong, with the IFC and Central Pier in the foreground, on 7 November 2018. Photo: SCMP/Felix Wong
