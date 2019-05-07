Wheelock Properties’ upcoming Montara development in Lohas Park, Tseung Kwan O, has 616 units. Photo: Winson Wong
New home prices in Lohas Park decouple from soaring land premium amid abundant supply
- But prices of pre-owned flats at Lohas Park have risen 0.8 per cent month on month in April to HK$11,974 per sq ft
Topic | Hong Kong property
The prices of lived-in homes have risen by 5.04 per cent in the first quarter in a three-month rally, recovering from a 9.2 per cent decline from August to December last year. Photo: Martin Chan
The return of Hong Kong’s residential property bull market tests the city government’s policy response to tame runaway prices
- The price index of pre-owned homes rose to 377.5 in March, an increase of 2.9 per cent from the previous month
- The last time the monthly data rose by the same magnitude was in September 2016
