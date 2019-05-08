The e-sport stadium at the Cyber Games Arena (CGA) in Mong Kok as of 28 January 2019. The e-sports complex is expected to attract 1.2 million visitors and hold more than 100 competitions a year. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s mall landlords mix gaming, golf and fashion with retailing as they search for oomph to hang on to return shoppers
- At least three malls in Mong Kok, Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui are offering activities such as e-sports, mini golf, indoor family entertainment with the main retail offerings of shoes, apparels and toys
Topic | Retail properties
