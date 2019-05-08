Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

HomeShare, a San Francisco-based home-sharing start-up, offered its customers subdivided space in brand new luxury apartments for a fraction of the overall rent. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong & China

Closed San Francisco home-sharing start-up, unable to provide refunds, asks customers to keep foldable partitions instead

  • HomeShare, founded by Stanford University alumnus Jeffrey Pang, closed on April 26 because of financial difficulties
  • Start-up wants its customers to keep the Screenflex room dividers, which it says retails for US$1,600, in lieu of the refundable deposit
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 7:30am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

HomeShare, a San Francisco-based home-sharing start-up, offered its customers subdivided space in brand new luxury apartments for a fraction of the overall rent. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.