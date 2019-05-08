Flats in Beijing (pictured) or Shanghai costs on average 4.32 million yuan (US$640,000), compared with just 1.51 million yuan in smaller cities, according to a report by Ke.com. Photo: Reuters
China’s millennials search for ways to pool savings as property in Beijing, Shanghai soars even further out of reach
- Less than 20 per cent of millennials have been able to purchase a home without having to rely on financial backing from their parents, survey shows
Topic | China property
Flats in Beijing (pictured) or Shanghai costs on average 4.32 million yuan (US$640,000), compared with just 1.51 million yuan in smaller cities, according to a report by Ke.com. Photo: Reuters