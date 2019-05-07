The third-largest residential plot on the runway of the former Kai Tak airport, as of May 3rd, 2019. Area 4C site 2 is in the background. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong
Kai Tak’s third-largest plot of residential land goes to Henderson-led consortium for record HK$12.6 billion
- A consortium of six developers agreed to pay a record HK$12.6 billion for the third-largest plot of residential land on the former Kai Tak airport’s runway
- The land cost implies that a flat built on the site will need to sell for at least HK$30,000 per square foot, after including the construction cost and a 20 per cent profit margin for the developer
