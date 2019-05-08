Channels

General view of Mount Nicholson on The Peak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong & China

Wheelock gets second time lucky, finds buyer for house in Asia’s priciest address after offering extra sweeteners

  • House 16 at the ultra exclusive development on The Peak has been sold for US$91.74 million, 0.3 per cent cheaper than the earlier reneged deal
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 7:30am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 8 May, 2019

General view of Mount Nicholson on The Peak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Wheelock Properties’ upcoming Montara development in Lohas Park, Tseung Kwan O, has 616 units. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

New home prices in Lohas Park decouple from soaring land premium amid abundant supply

  • But prices of pre-owned flats at Lohas Park have risen 0.8 per cent month on month in April to HK$11,974 per sq ft
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 8:00am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 7:17pm, 7 May, 2019

Wheelock Properties’ upcoming Montara development in Lohas Park, Tseung Kwan O, has 616 units. Photo: Winson Wong
