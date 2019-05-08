The historic centre of Mussomeli, a town in central Sicily. Photo: Alamy
Pack your bags. A town in Italy is selling homes for just over US$1
- Some 100 houses in the Sicilian town of Mussomeli are available for practically nothing, but buyers will have to spend thousands of dollars for renovation
Topic | Italy
The historic centre of Mussomeli, a town in central Sicily. Photo: Alamy
Flats in Beijing (pictured) or Shanghai costs on average 4.32 million yuan (US$640,000), compared with just 1.51 million yuan in smaller cities, according to a report by Ke.com. Photo: Reuters
China’s millennials search for ways to pool savings as property in Beijing, Shanghai soars even further out of reach
- Less than 20 per cent of millennials have been able to purchase a home without having to rely on financial backing from their parents, survey shows
Topic | China property
Flats in Beijing (pictured) or Shanghai costs on average 4.32 million yuan (US$640,000), compared with just 1.51 million yuan in smaller cities, according to a report by Ke.com. Photo: Reuters