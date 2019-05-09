Wheelock Properties sold every one of its 500 Montara flats in Lohas Park on 4 May 2019, with 36 buyers competing for every available unit. The developer’s haul for the day was HK$4 billion, setting a record for a one-day turnover. Photo: SCMP/Edmond So
Hong Kong’s property market has 10 more years in its bull run as population inflow from Greater Bay gives it sustenance
- Hong Kong’s median home prices will keep spiralling upwards for the next 10 years because demand for abodes will outpace supply in the city, UBS said
- The world’s most expensive urban centre will face an annual shortage of about 15,000 homes, UBS said
