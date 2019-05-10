A 506 sq ft flat at Shing Court in Tin Shui Wai sold on May 7, 2019 for HK$4.8 million (US$611,614), or HK$9,486 per square foot, a record for a HOS flat in the estate. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Property bargain hunters take a shine to decades-old subsidised housing flats in Hong Kong
- Home Ownership Scheme flats have risen in price by 14.4 per cent in the first quarter, or more than double the rate of the broader market
