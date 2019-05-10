Charming Garden in Mong Kok has been in the spotlight since a subsidised home sold in the estate for more than HK$10 million (US$1.27 million) in July, 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
What’s the difference among Hong Kong’s subsidised housing schemes, and who can buy?
- Hong Kong’s subsidised housing offers a pathway to homeowner for those who meet maximum income restrictions, and for general buyers
Topic | Hong Kong property
Charming Garden in Mong Kok has been in the spotlight since a subsidised home sold in the estate for more than HK$10 million (US$1.27 million) in July, 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang