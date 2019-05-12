Zhuhai’s property market has the best potential upside over the next 12 months, according to the Hong Kong research firm Real Estate Foresight. Photo: Shutterstock
Zhuhai’s proximity to Hong Kong and Macau should make it one of the best-performing property markets in Greater Bay Area
- Zhuhai tops the list with price gains of 1.8 per cent since February, closely followed by Dongguan at 1.7 per cent
- But Shenzhen outstrips all other Greater Bay Area cities on the mainland with property price growth of 74 per cent over the past five years
Topic | Greater Bay Area
