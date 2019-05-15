Channels

McDonald’s is seeking a buyer for a 4,260 square feet shop in Star House, Tsim Sha Tsui, currently leased to health and beauty chain Watsons. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong & China

McDonald’s makes hay while the sun shines, selling its TST premises for HK$1 billion as trade war crimps retail property prices

  • Fast food giant is seeking 15 times the HK$66 million it paid for the 4,260 sq ft property in 1989
  • Transactions of retail properties worth HK$100m or more have dropped 56 per cent in the first quarter compared to the last three months of 2018
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 8:00am, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 8:14am, 15 May, 2019

A 506 sq ft flat at Shing Court in Tin Shui Wai sold on May 7, 2019 for HK$4.8 million (US$611,614), or HK$9,486 per square foot, a record for a HOS flat in the estate. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong & China

Property bargain hunters take a shine to decades-old subsidised housing flats in Hong Kong

  • Home Ownership Scheme flats have risen in price by 14.4 per cent in the first quarter, or more than double the rate of the broader market
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 8:00am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 10:53pm, 10 May, 2019

