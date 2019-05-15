Beijing has considered a property tax for more than 10 years, although progress on draft legislation has run into opposition from stakeholders. Workers at a construction site of residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province. Photo: Reuters
China’s plan for a tax on property takes an unexpected twist thanks to the trade war
- Chinese officials indicate the timing of draft legislation could be pushed back as US-China trade war takes focus
Topic | US-China trade war
Beijing has considered a property tax for more than 10 years, although progress on draft legislation has run into opposition from stakeholders. Workers at a construction site of residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province. Photo: Reuters