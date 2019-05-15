Channels

A total of five commercial sites are scheduled for tender at Kai Tak. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

First seafront commercial plot of land on Kai Tak runway sells for record HK$11.1 billion

  • Hong Kong developer Goldin Financial Holdings beats city’s biggest firms to win tender
  • Developer is betting on development of Kowloon East, says consultancy Knight Frank
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:09pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 15 May, 2019

A total of five commercial sites are scheduled for tender at Kai Tak. Photo: Winson Wong
Kai Tak’s former airport site will be redeveloped into Hong Kong’s second central business district. The commercial plot Area 4C Site 4 is on the right hand side of the photo, as of 3 May, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
