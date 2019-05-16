Apartment blocks under construction in Foshan, China. Home price growth snapped a four-month deceleration in March. Photo: Martin Williams
New home prices rise in almost all Chinese cities as lower mortgage rates, lighter restrictions spur demand
- New homes cost more in 67 out of 70 cities tracked by the government in April, a jump from 65 and 57 cities in March and February respectively
- The average cost of a new house in China increased by 0.62 per cent
